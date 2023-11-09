copy link
create picture
more
BLUR Breaks Through 0.4 USDT, Surges Over 12% In 24 Hours
Binance News
2023-11-09 07:21
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the cryptocurrency BLUR has broken through the 0.4 USDT mark, with its current price at 0.4179 USDT. This represents a significant increase of over 12% in the past 24 hours.
View full text