Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ubisoft Partners with Immutable to Develop Web3 Gaming Experience

Binance News
2023-11-09 06:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, Ubisoft, the publisher behind Assassin's Creed and Rainbow Six Siege, is collaborating with crypto infrastructure and gaming company Immutable to create a Web3 gaming experience. The partnership aims to further unlock the potential of Web3 by utilizing Immutable's layer-2 blockchain, Immutable X, which is also used by games like Gods Unchained and Guild of Guardians for their NFT integrations. Nicolas Pouard, VP of Ubisoft Strategic Innovation Lab and leader of Ubisoft's blockchain initiatives, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating that Immutable offers seamless integrations for game developers to incorporate crypto elements into their projects. Immutable CEO and co-founder James Ferguson said the collaboration would provide digital ownership to players and that they plan to bring the full weight of their ecosystem to ensure the partnership's success. However, the announcement did not provide specific details about what is being built. The project could be a new blockchain game, an Immutable integration into an existing Ubisoft game in development, or a gamified experience like a collect-to-earn project. A representative for Immutable said more information would be shared in the future. This partnership is not Ubisoft's first foray into NFTs and NFT gaming, as the company has previously released NFTs for its Rabbids game and Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and announced the development of a tactical RPG, Champions Tactics, on the Oasys blockchain.
View full text