Ubisoft Partners with Immutable to Develop Web3 Gaming Experience

According to Decrypt, Ubisoft, the publisher behind Assassin's Creed and Rainbow Six Siege, is collaborating with crypto infrastructure and gaming company Immutable to create a Web3 gaming experience. The partnership aims to further unlock the potential of Web3 by utilizing Immutable's layer-2 blockchain, Immutable X, which is also used by games like Gods Unchained and Guild of Guardians for their NFT integrations. Nicolas Pouard, VP of Ubisoft Strategic Innovation Lab and leader of Ubisoft's blockchain initiatives, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating that Immutable offers seamless integrations for game developers to incorporate crypto elements into their projects. Immutable CEO and co-founder James Ferguson said the collaboration would provide digital ownership to players and that they plan to bring the full weight of their ecosystem to ensure the partnership's success. However, the announcement did not provide specific details about what is being built. The project could be a new blockchain game, an Immutable integration into an existing Ubisoft game in development, or a gamified experience like a collect-to-earn project. A representative for Immutable said more information would be shared in the future. This partnership is not Ubisoft's first foray into NFTs and NFT gaming, as the company has previously released NFTs for its Rabbids game and Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and announced the development of a tactical RPG, Champions Tactics, on the Oasys blockchain.

View full text