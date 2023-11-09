Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

UV Lights Likely Cause of Vision Loss and Skin Issues at Yuga Labs' ApeFest Event

Binance News
2023-11-09 05:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, ultraviolet (UV) lights were the probable cause of vision loss, eye pain, and skin issues experienced by at least 15 attendees of Yuga Labs' ApeFest event in Hong Kong last week. The nonfungible token (NFT) conglomerate confirmed the findings in a November 9 Twitter post from its Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) account. The determination came after a joint investigation with Jack Morton Worldwide, the agency that produced ApeFest, which conducted on-site inspections, testing, interviewed event contractors, and examined equipment logs and specification sheets. UV-A emitting lights installed in one corner of the event were identified as the likely cause of the reported issues. UV-A is a UV wavelength range that accounts for around 95% of the UV radiation that reaches the Earth's surface, according to the World Health Organization. The United States National Eye Institute states that UV light exposure can potentially increase the risk of eye problems. UVA lights, also known as blacklights, are used for various purposes depending on their wavelength. The BAYC did not disclose specific details about the type of UVA lights used at ApeFest. The NFT project encouraged those with symptoms to seek medical help and notify them of their exposure to UVA lights. It also requested those affected to message them on Twitter, although some commenters noted that direct messages on the platform have been switched off. Yuga Labs expressed sadness that the incident detracted from the experience of ApeFest attendees and committed to supporting the recovery of anyone affected.
View full text