UV Lights Likely Cause of Vision Loss and Skin Issues at Yuga Labs' ApeFest Event

According to Cointelegraph, ultraviolet (UV) lights were the probable cause of vision loss, eye pain, and skin issues experienced by at least 15 attendees of Yuga Labs' ApeFest event in Hong Kong last week. The nonfungible token (NFT) conglomerate confirmed the findings in a November 9 Twitter post from its Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) account. The determination came after a joint investigation with Jack Morton Worldwide, the agency that produced ApeFest, which conducted on-site inspections, testing, interviewed event contractors, and examined equipment logs and specification sheets. UV-A emitting lights installed in one corner of the event were identified as the likely cause of the reported issues. UV-A is a UV wavelength range that accounts for around 95% of the UV radiation that reaches the Earth's surface, according to the World Health Organization. The United States National Eye Institute states that UV light exposure can potentially increase the risk of eye problems. UVA lights, also known as blacklights, are used for various purposes depending on their wavelength. The BAYC did not disclose specific details about the type of UVA lights used at ApeFest. The NFT project encouraged those with symptoms to seek medical help and notify them of their exposure to UVA lights. It also requested those affected to message them on Twitter, although some commenters noted that direct messages on the platform have been switched off. Yuga Labs expressed sadness that the incident detracted from the experience of ApeFest attendees and committed to supporting the recovery of anyone affected.

