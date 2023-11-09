OpenAI Addresses Periodic Interruptions Due To DDoS Attack

According to Foresight News, OpenAI has announced on its official website that it is currently dealing with periodic interruptions caused by abnormal traffic due to a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack. The company is working to mitigate the issue. Previously, Foresight News reported that OpenAI's ChatGPT and API services experienced severe disruption, rendering the ChatGPT and API services unusable for users and developers.

