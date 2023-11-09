Cipher Mining Pre-Orders 1.2 EH/s Antminer S21 and Acquires Texas Mining Site

According to Foresight News, Cipher Mining has pre-ordered 1.2 EH/s of Bitmain's Antminer S21 at a purchase price of $14 per TH/s. The company plans to begin delivery in January 2024, following payment arrangements similar to those of Iris Energy and CleanSpark, with some payments deferred until one year after the final batch of goods is delivered. In addition, Cipher has signed a purchase agreement to acquire a new mining site in Texas for $7 million, paid in newly issued common shares. The site is expected to become operational in 2025, with a potential power capacity of up to 300 MW.

