DWF Labs Announces Strategic Partnership With Gala Games To Accelerate L1 Adoption
Binance News
2023-11-09 04:13
According to Foresight News, DWF Labs has announced a strategic partnership with Gala Games. The collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of L1 by leveraging Gala's extensive network of high-quality partners and experienced builders. The partnership will enable both companies to work together to promote the growth and development of the L1 ecosystem. This collaboration is expected to bring significant benefits to both parties and contribute to the overall advancement of the blockchain industry.
