copy link
create picture
more
Riot Blockchain Announces Q3 Production and Operational Update
Binance News
2023-11-09 03:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Riot Blockchain, a Bitcoin mining company, has released its third-quarter production and operational update. In this quarter, the company mined a total of 1,106 Bitcoins, bringing the total production since the beginning of 2023 to 4,996 Bitcoins. Additionally, the total revenue for the quarter was $51.9 million, and the hash rate capacity reached a record high of 10.9 EH/s. By the end of the quarter, Riot Blockchain had $290 million in cash and 7,327 Bitcoins, totaling nearly $500 million in liquidity.
View full text