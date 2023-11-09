Riot Blockchain Announces Q3 Production and Operational Update

According to Foresight News, Riot Blockchain, a Bitcoin mining company, has released its third-quarter production and operational update. In this quarter, the company mined a total of 1,106 Bitcoins, bringing the total production since the beginning of 2023 to 4,996 Bitcoins. Additionally, the total revenue for the quarter was $51.9 million, and the hash rate capacity reached a record high of 10.9 EH/s. By the end of the quarter, Riot Blockchain had $290 million in cash and 7,327 Bitcoins, totaling nearly $500 million in liquidity.

