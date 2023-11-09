copy link
Gitcoin Launches Uniswap-Arbitrum Grant Program
2023-11-09 03:09
According to Foresight News, Gitcoin has introduced the Uniswap-Arbitrum Grant Program (UAGP), which will run from November 8, 2023, to May 9, 2024. The program is supported by direct grants from the newly launched Grants Stack. This six-month initiative has 1.1 million available ARB tokens and will provide developers building within the Uniswap-Arbitrum ecosystem with ARB token funding ranging from $50,000 to $250,000. The goal is to accelerate adoption and highlight the extensive opportunities for Uniswap on Arbitrum.
