SBI Holdings to Manage $6.62 Billion Fund for Web3, AI, and Metaverse Startups by 2023

According to Foresight News, Japanese financial giant SBI Holdings plans to manage a fund of up to 100 billion yen (approximately $6.62 billion) by the end of 2023. The fund will be invested in startups focusing on Web3, artificial intelligence, and the metaverse. Each project's investment is expected to range from several billion to tens of billions of yen, with the total number of companies invested in estimated to be between 150 and 200. Mitsui Sumitomo Bank, Mizuho Bank, Nippon Life Insurance, and Daiwa Securities Group have already decided to invest more than 50 billion yen in the fund.

View full text