NodeKit Introduces EVM Rollup Ember Supported by SEQ

According to Foresight News, NodeKit, a Rollup project, has launched EVM Rollup Ember, which is supported by SEQ. The platform utilizes SEQ and NodeKit's decentralized shared sequencer to sort transactions in a fully decentralized manner. The Devnet demonstrates the high speed, normal operation time, and decentralized features of using SEQ, enabling Ember to operate without the risk of downtime due to centralized sequencer failures and promoting interoperability between Rollups.

