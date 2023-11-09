copy link
ETCCooperative Executive Director Announces Emergency Patch for Geth v1.12.15 Issue
2023-11-09 02:33
According to Foresight News, ETCCooperative Executive Director Bob Summerwill announced that an error occurred in the Geth v1.12.15 version, causing Spiral not to activate correctly on the Mordor testnet. An emergency patch has been released to resolve this issue. The Blockscout instance has not yet been upgraded, but it will be restored soon.
