copy link
create picture
more
Cosmos Ecosystem DeFi Chain Kujira Sees Significant Growth in TVL
Binance News
2023-11-09 02:07
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from DeFiLlama reveals that the total value locked (TVL) in Cosmos ecosystem DeFi chain Kujira has experienced substantial growth. The single-day increase was 15.5%, surpassing $70 million, with a seven-day increase of over 50% and a monthly increase of 135%. Kujira, a public chain within the Cosmos ecosystem, has been attracting attention due to its rapid growth in TVL. The platform's performance demonstrates the increasing interest and investment in the DeFi sector, particularly within the Cosmos ecosystem.
View full text