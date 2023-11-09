Cosmos Ecosystem DeFi Chain Kujira Sees Significant Growth in TVL

According to Foresight News, data from DeFiLlama reveals that the total value locked (TVL) in Cosmos ecosystem DeFi chain Kujira has experienced substantial growth. The single-day increase was 15.5%, surpassing $70 million, with a seven-day increase of over 50% and a monthly increase of 135%. Kujira, a public chain within the Cosmos ecosystem, has been attracting attention due to its rapid growth in TVL. The platform's performance demonstrates the increasing interest and investment in the DeFi sector, particularly within the Cosmos ecosystem.

