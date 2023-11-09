THORChain Nodes Vote on Removing Impermanent Loss Protection

According to Foresight News, THORChain is currently conducting a node vote on the removal of impermanent loss protection (ILP). Previously, it was planned to remove ILP for new deposits starting from January 23, while existing positions would still be protected. If the vote passes, protection for all positions will be lifted indefinitely. Additionally, nodes have been asked to pause voting for approximately 30 days to give liquidity providers time to respond to the upcoming changes.

