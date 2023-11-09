Bitcoin Whale Address Adds 1000 BTC in Two Days

According to Foresight News, data from BitInfoCharts reveals that a Bitcoin whale address, starting with bc1qvh, has added 1000 BTC to its holdings in just two days, bringing its total position to 13,598 BTC (approximately $484 million). As previously reported by Foresight News, this whale address has accumulated over 13,000 BTC since January 17th this year, with a paper profit of around $100 million.

View full text