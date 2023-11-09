Sui Announces Winners of Inaugural Academic Research Awards

According to Foresight News, Sui has announced the winners of its first academic research awards, with nine university research teams focusing on topics such as artificial intelligence, on-chain energy markets, and smart contract mechanisms receiving a total of $225,000 in academic funding. The winning researchers are based in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Greece, and Denmark. Users interested in participating can submit proposals for the next round of awards before January 4, 2024.

