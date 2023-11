XAI to Launch Node Sale on December 6 with 50,000 Nodes Available

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Layer3 gaming solution XAI will commence its node sale on December 6, offering a total of 50,000 nodes. The starting price for nodes is set at $300, with prices increasing as the levels progress. As previously reported by Foresight News, XAI has announced its token economics, with 50.1% allocated to the community and sentinel node operators. The tokens will serve as designated Gas tokens to facilitate transactions within the network, and will also be rewarded to validator nodes.