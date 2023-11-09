copy link
Layer1 Blockchain Shardeum Releases Whitepaper with Maximum Token Supply of 508 Million SHM
2023-11-09 00:41
According to Foresight News, Layer1 blockchain Shardeum has released its whitepaper, revealing a maximum token supply of 508 million SHM. The distribution of tokens is as follows: 51% (259,080,000 SHM) allocated to the community for rewarding validators and archiver nodes; 18% (91,440,000 SHM) for sale with a 3-month cliff, followed by daily linear releases over two years; 15% (76,200,000 SHM) allocated to the team with a 3-month cliff, followed by daily linear releases over two years; 11% (55,880,000 SHM) allocated to the foundation, unlocked at the Token Generation Event (TGE); and 5% (25,400,000 SHM) allocated to the ecosystem, unlocked at the TGE. Due to transaction fees being burned, the maximum supply of SHM will never reach 508 million.
