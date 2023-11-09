Ark Invest Partners with 21Shares to Launch Digital Asset ETFs on CBOE

According to Foresight News, Ark Invest is collaborating with 21Shares to introduce a new set of digital asset ETFs. The goal is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through strategic investments in Bitcoin and Ethereum futures contracts, as well as the application of blockchain technology. The ETFs will not offer direct investment opportunities in digital assets. These ETFs will be listed on the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) and will consist of five products, with trading set to begin next week.

