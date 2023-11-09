copy link
create picture
more
US Lawmakers Introduce CLARITY Act to Prohibit Federal Officials from Engaging with Chinese Blockchain Firms
Binance News
2023-11-09 00:37
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, US Representatives Zach Nunn and Abigail Spanberger have jointly introduced the Creating Legal Accountability for Rogue Innovators and Technology (CLARITY) Act. The legislation aims to prohibit federal government officials from conducting business with Chinese blockchain companies and bans government employees from using the underlying networks of Chinese blockchain or cryptocurrency trading platforms. Furthermore, the act explicitly forbids US government officials from engaging in transactions with iFinex, the parent company of USDT issuer Tether. In addition to iFinex, the CLARITY Act also prohibits officials from conducting transactions with The Spartan Network, The Conflux Network, and Red Date Technology.
View full text