US Lawmakers Introduce CLARITY Act to Prohibit Federal Officials from Engaging with Chinese Blockchain Firms

According to Foresight News, US Representatives Zach Nunn and Abigail Spanberger have jointly introduced the Creating Legal Accountability for Rogue Innovators and Technology (CLARITY) Act. The legislation aims to prohibit federal government officials from conducting business with Chinese blockchain companies and bans government employees from using the underlying networks of Chinese blockchain or cryptocurrency trading platforms. Furthermore, the act explicitly forbids US government officials from engaging in transactions with iFinex, the parent company of USDT issuer Tether. In addition to iFinex, the CLARITY Act also prohibits officials from conducting transactions with The Spartan Network, The Conflux Network, and Red Date Technology.

