Artfi CEO Puts Bored Ape Yacht Club Maker Yuga Labs on Legal Notice After ApeFest Injuries

Binance News
2023-11-08 23:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, Asif Kamal, founder and CEO of art technology company Artfi, has put Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) maker Yuga Labs on legal notice after sustaining an eye infection and facial burns at ApeFest in Hong Kong last week. Kamal's decision comes after reports of attendees suffering eye injuries, allegedly due to improper lighting setup at the festival's venue. Yuga Labs is still investigating the situation and taking it seriously, according to a statement on Monday. Kamal sent Yuga Labs a legal notice, describing it as a first step toward suing them. He shared his experience of visiting Hong Kong's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he felt helpless and vulnerable. Yuga Labs estimated that less than 1% of ApeFest's 2,250 attendees had symptoms suggesting eye-related issues but encouraged anyone feeling them to seek medical attention as a precaution. Kamal hopes that Yuga Labs will take safety precautions at its events in the future, emphasizing the importance of human safety.
