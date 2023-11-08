Artistic Duo LoVid Explores Blockchain Technology and Generative Code

According to Decrypt, artistic duo LoVid, consisting of Tali Hinkis and Kyle Lapidus, has been exploring the intersection of art and technology for over two decades. Recently, their interest in cutting-edge technology has led them to blockchain technology and generative code. In 2021, they created their first-ever on-chain generative work, 'Tide Predictor,' for Art Blocks. Last month, they participated in MoMA Postcard, the modern art museum's first-ever interactive NFT-backed project.

