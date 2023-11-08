Mozilla Acquires Fakespot to Integrate AI-Powered Review Verification in Web Browsers

According to Decrypt, Mozilla has acquired ecommerce review watchdog Fakespot to integrate its AI-powered review verification tool, Fakespot Chat, into web browsers. The global non-profit, known for its web browser development, aims to provide users with greater integrity and transparency while reducing fake reviews. Fakespot Chat uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) systems to detect patterns and similarities between reviews, flagging those that are likely to be deceptive. Fakespot Chat is the latest AI integration in web browsers, joining Microsoft Edge's access to GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, Chrome's front end for Bard, Opera's built-in ChatGPT feature, and Brave's introduction of Leo. To use Fakespot Chat, users can add the Fakespot extension to their Chrome, Firefox, or Safari browsers, allowing the AI to handle the vetting process. The chatbot interface integrates with popular ecommerce sites, analyzing products and their reviews with a click, prompting users with smart questions and providing clear, concise responses. Fakespot Chat's user-friendly design is available through browser extensions or native apps for Android or iOS, and the company claims the tool does not compromise user privacy. As online shopping becomes more prevalent, the demand for reliable review verification tools increases, and a reputable brand like Mozilla backing an AI review validator may give consumers the confidence they need before making a purchase.

View full text