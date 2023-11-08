copy link
Marathon Digital Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Expectations, Aims for Higher Hash Rate in 2023
2023-11-08 21:46
According to CoinDesk, Marathon Digital (MARA), one of the largest bitcoin miners in North America, reported a third quarter loss of $0.35 per share, missing analyst estimates of a loss of $0.11 per share. The company's third quarter revenue was $97.8 million, falling short of the estimated $99.6 million. To cover operating costs, Marathon sold 66% of the bitcoin produced in the third quarter. The firm anticipates its bitcoin mining power, or hash rate, to reach 26 exahashes per second (EH/s) in 2023 and increase by approximately 30% in 2024. If Marathon achieves its guidance for this year, it will become the largest publicly traded mining company in terms of hash rate. Core Scientific (CORZQ), a miner expected to emerge from bankruptcy in the fourth quarter, currently has about 22 EH/s mining power. Marathon Digital's shares rose about 0.5% to $8.65 in post-market trading, and the stock has increased nearly 140% this year, outperforming the 73% bitcoin (BTC) price gain.
