Marathon Digital Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Expectations, Aims for Higher Hash Rate in 2023

Binance News
2023-11-08 21:46
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, Marathon Digital (MARA), one of the largest bitcoin miners in North America, reported a third quarter loss of $0.35 per share, missing analyst estimates of a loss of $0.11 per share. The company's third quarter revenue was $97.8 million, falling short of the estimated $99.6 million. To cover operating costs, Marathon sold 66% of the bitcoin produced in the third quarter. The firm anticipates its bitcoin mining power, or hash rate, to reach 26 exahashes per second (EH/s) in 2023 and increase by approximately 30% in 2024. If Marathon achieves its guidance for this year, it will become the largest publicly traded mining company in terms of hash rate. Core Scientific (CORZQ), a miner expected to emerge from bankruptcy in the fourth quarter, currently has about 22 EH/s mining power. Marathon Digital's shares rose about 0.5% to $8.65 in post-market trading, and the stock has increased nearly 140% this year, outperforming the 73% bitcoin (BTC) price gain.
