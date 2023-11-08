Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Notional Finance Launches v3 on Arbitrum, Expanding Leveraged Yield Strategies

Binance News
2023-11-08 19:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Blockworks, Notional Finance has launched its third iteration, v3, on the Arbitrum layer-2 network, expanding its fixed-rate borrowing and lending protocol. The new version, which was publicly released on Monday after a month of closed beta testing, goes beyond simple bitcoin, ether, and stablecoin borrowing and lending to focus on strategies that leverage yield. An initial suite of leveraged vaults on Arbitrum allows users to borrow significantly against their initial capital, increasing their potential yield if returns surpass borrowing costs while also reducing liquidation risk. These vaults are designed for advanced DeFi users who are familiar with concepts like leverage looping and want to optimize their yield, according to Notional's co-founder and CEO, Teddy Woodward. He revealed that the biggest use case for Notional is leverage, whether for speculation or yield-generation. Notional strategies can be protocol-specific or involve placing capital in external protocols, such as Balancer. However, users must be aware of the risks associated with these leveraged positions, including smart contract risk, the possibility of negative returns when yields are less than borrowing costs, price volatility in borrowing or lending, and the risk of liquidation if collateral ratios decline sharply. Notional's team chose Arbitrum due to its largest total value locked (TVL) among layer-2 networks and its DeFi-focused community. Woodward remains skeptical of cross-chain interoperability promises and believes that cultural differences between layer-2 communities will continue. The role of Notional's governance token, NOTE, remains unchanged in v3, but it may evolve in the future. Currently, the token can be staked in an 80/20 NOTE/ETH Balancer pool while maintaining governance rights, and the protocol directs some of the fees generated towards staked NOTE holders.
View full text