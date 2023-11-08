Gucci Launches Archival Exhibition in The Sandbox Metaverse

According to Decrypt, luxury fashion house Gucci has introduced its archival exhibition, Gucci Cosmos Land, in The Sandbox virtual world game. The digital experience allows users to explore Gucci's history and iconic designs through an interactive journey. Sebastien Borget, COO and co-founder of The Sandbox, stated that Gucci Cosmos Land provides a new way for fashion and history enthusiasts to access the London-based exhibition from anywhere in the world, immersing themselves in Gucci's past, present, and future. Gucci Cosmos Land, originally envisioned by artist Es Devlin and curated with archival Gucci designs by Maria Luisa Frisa, evokes the real-world Cosmos exhibition. The virtual experience takes users through the fashion house's creative legacy across different decades and themes. The metaverse activation serves as a tribute to Gucci's origins and continued innovation since its founding in 1921. Players can navigate through sections representing Gucci's principles, inspirations, and creativity by parkouring across worlds and discovering archival designs, some not previously displayed. The Sandbox is an Ethereum-based metaverse game that allows players to purchase virtual land via NFTs and develop their own games and experiences. It has partnered with brands and entertainers including McDonald’s, Adidas, Ubisoft, Snoop Dogg, Warner Music Group, and The Walking Dead.

View full text