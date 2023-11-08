Stackr Raises $5.5 Million to Simplify Crypto App Development for Web2 Developers

According to Decrypt, Stackr has raised $5.5 million in a funding round led by Archetype, with participation from Scalar Capital, Lemniscap, and Spartan Group, among others. The funds will be used to expand the team, launch the first iteration of the product, and attract developers interested in entering the crypto space. Stackr aims to enable Web2 developers to create any crypto app they want without having to learn a new programming language, thanks to its flexible software development kit (SDK). Initially, the SDK will support JavaScript, with plans to add other languages like Python, Go, and C. Stackr's business operations lead, Hiten Patel, explained that the company wants to provide a Web2 way for building Web3 applications, allowing developers to use familiar Web2 tooling for building decentralized applications. The number of crypto developers has decreased by nearly 30% since October last year, and attracting more developers to the industry is crucial for its future. In addition to bringing new developers into the ecosystem, Stackr also offers a more modular development experience, enabling users to choose which parts of their application they want to put on the blockchain. This approach differs from typical crypto development, which operates within a monolithic design space.

View full text