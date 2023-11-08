copy link
OpenAI's ChatGPT and API Services Experience Severe Interruption
2023-11-08 15:21
According to Foresight News, OpenAI's ChatGPT and API services have experienced a severe interruption, causing the services to be unusable for users and developers for over an hour. OpenAI has identified an issue that has led to high error rates for both the API and ChatGPT and is working diligently to resolve the problem.
