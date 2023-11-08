CV VC's Africa Fund Raises $20 Million to Focus on Early-Stage Web3 Startups

According to Foresight News, Crypto Valley Venture Capital (CV VC) has raised $20 million for its Africa Fund, which focuses on early-stage African Web3 startups. Brenton Naicker, the head of African operations and growth at CV VC, revealed the company's investment progress in the region. So far, CV VC has made 14 investments in Africa, with six of them taking place before the establishment of the Africa Fund and eight coming from the fund itself.

