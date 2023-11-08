copy link
create picture
more
Cryptocurrency Investment App Sock Raises $2.8 Million in Seed Funding
Binance News
2023-11-08 15:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, San Francisco-based self-custody cryptocurrency investment app provider Sock has announced the completion of a $2.8 million seed funding round. The round was led by Haven Ventures, with participation from Designer Fund, Expansion, Spacecadet Ventures, Sunflower Fund, and Olive Capital. Sock plans to use the funds to expand its operations and business scope.
View full text