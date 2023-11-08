Sui Cryptocurrency Surges 12% Due to Integration with Microsoft-Backed Data Platform

According to Decrypt, Sui (SUI) has experienced a significant increase of nearly 12% in the past 24 hours, making it one of the biggest winners in the crypto market. Launched last year by former Meta engineers, SUI is currently priced at $0.57 and has risen over 31% in the past week. The cryptocurrency's rally is attributed to its integration with Space and Time, a Microsoft-backed data platform that processes data for businesses. In other crypto news, Chainlink (LINK) is also performing well, with an 8% increase in the past 24 hours. The 13th largest digital asset by market cap is currently priced at $13.92. LINK's growth is due to British telecoms company Vodafone joining its Digital Asset Broker (DAB) with the Chainlink network to improve document transfer. Additionally, Polygon (MATIC) has gained nearly 8% in the past day. Last month, Polygon deployed its new POL token on Ethereum, with plans for POL to eventually replace MATIC as the network's primary token. Meanwhile, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has increased by nearly 1.3% in the past 24 hours, with a current price of $35,305.

