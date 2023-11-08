copy link
Lido DAO Contributors Launch WstETH on Base
2023-11-08 14:56
According to Foresight News, Lido DAO contributors have introduced wstETH on the Base platform. This development aims to provide users with a more efficient and streamlined experience when interacting with the stETH token. The introduction of wstETH is expected to enhance the overall functionality and usability of the platform for its users.
