Open Exchange Obtains VASP License In Lithuania To Offer Spot Crypto Trading Services In Europe

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Open Exchange (OPNX) has obtained a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license in Lithuania, allowing it to offer spot cryptocurrency trading services in the European region. This development marks a significant milestone for the company as it expands its operations within the European market.