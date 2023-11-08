copy link
Open Exchange Obtains VASP License In Lithuania To Offer Spot Crypto Trading Services In Europe
Binance News
2023-11-08 14:48
According to Foresight News, Open Exchange (OPNX) has obtained a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license in Lithuania, allowing it to offer spot cryptocurrency trading services in the European region. This development marks a significant milestone for the company as it expands its operations within the European market.
