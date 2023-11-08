Lukso Launches Universal Profiles on Main Network for Decentralized Applications

According to CoinDesk, Lukso, a layer 1 blockchain for creatives co-founded by Fabian Vogelsteller and Marjorie Hernandez, has launched 'Universal Profiles' on its main network. The feature serves as the core of the blockchain's ecosystem and can be used for various decentralized applications, such as social media, NFTs, and payments. It integrates the activity of creators under one smart contract-based account, which is intended to be more than just a wallet address. Hernandez compared Universal Profiles to a Swiss Army knife, describing it as 'multifunctional and essential.' She believes that Universal Profiles will be adopted across creative industries and used not only for people and creators but also for AI, objects, and more. Lukso launched its main network earlier this year, and Universal Profiles were on a test network since September. Vogelsteller, known as the godfather of the ERC-20 token for his role in inventing the standard while at the Ethereum Foundation, left in 2018 to pursue Lukso. In an interview with CoinDesk, Vogelsteller explained that the problem they are solving is multifaceted. He said, 'This is not just a new kind of fancy wallet, this is a full-on very flexible account system that on the one hand has a face, but you can also interact with any smart contract whatsoever people create.'

