RPG Blockchain Game Illuvium Set To Launch On Epic Games Store
Binance News
2023-11-08 13:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the RPG blockchain game Illuvium is scheduled to launch on the Epic Games Store on November 28th. The game's release on the popular platform is expected to attract a wider audience and increase its visibility in the gaming community.
