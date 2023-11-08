Deutsche Börse Announces 'Horizon 2026' Strategy and Acquisition of SimCorp

According to Foresight News, Deutsche Börse AG has announced its 'Horizon 2026' strategy, which includes the completion of the acquisition of SimCorp, expanding its leading position in existing and new digital asset class platforms, and more actively utilizing share buybacks for refined capital management (with buybacks reaching €300 million starting from the first quarter of 2024). Deutsche Börse believes that, in the long run, new technologies generated by the digitization of existing or new asset classes and their corresponding trading and settlement platforms have further growth potential. For Deutsche Börse Group, the focus is on further expanding cloud usage, accelerating the development of Clearstream's digital post-trade platform D7, and establishing a digital asset trading platform.

