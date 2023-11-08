Blockchain Game Citadel Raises $3.3 Million in Seed Funding Round

According to Foresight News, blockchain-based game Citadel has announced the completion of a $3.3 million seed funding round. The round was led by 1kx, with participation from Shima Capital, Hashed, Matchbox DAO, and Ready Player DAO. Citadel plans to release its 2.0 version on November 14. The funding will be used to further develop the game and expand its user base. Citadel is a blockchain-based game that allows players to explore, build, and trade in a virtual world. The game's 2.0 version is expected to bring new features and improvements to enhance the gaming experience for its users.

