Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

European Banking Authority Proposes New Liquidity Guidelines for Stablecoin Issuers

Binance News
2023-11-08 12:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, the European Banking Authority (EBA) has proposed a set of new guidelines for stablecoin issuers, aiming to establish minimum capital and liquidity requirements. The purpose of these guidelines is to ensure that stablecoins can be quickly redeemed even during turbulent market conditions, preventing the risk of bank runs and contagion in crisis situations. Under the proposed guidelines, stablecoin issuers must offer any stablecoin backed by a currency that is fully redeemable at par to investors. The EBA believes that the liquidity stress testing will help issuers better manage their reserve of assets and liquidity risk. Based on the outcome of the liquidity stress testing, the EBA or the relevant competent authority/supervisor may decide to strengthen the liquidity requirements of the issuer. The proposal is set to come into effect from June to early next year, and once implemented, authorities will have the power to strengthen the liquidity requirements of the relevant issuer based on the outcome of the liquidity stress testing. The proposed liquidity rules target issuers of stablecoins, including non-bank institutions, to meet the same safeguards and avoid unfair capital or liquidity advantages over banks. The proposal is currently in the consultation phase, with the public able to provide input for three months until a public hearing scheduled on January 30, 2024.
View full text