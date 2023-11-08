Cosmos SDK V0.50 (Eden) Released With New Features And Improvements

According to Foresight News, the Cosmos SDK development team has announced the release of Cosmos SDK V0.50 (Eden), which introduces new features and enhancements. These include the implementation of ABCI++ to allow the application layer to better control how the consensus engine performs state machine replication, the introduction of AutoCLI to reduce the complexity of module creation, IAVL 1.0 for improved disk storage and overall performance, Optimistic Execution, and text signing mode. ABCI++ enables the application layer to have more control over the consensus engine, allowing for better state machine replication. AutoCLI simplifies the process of creating modules, making it more accessible for developers. IAVL 1.0 focuses on improving disk storage and overall performance, while Optimistic Execution aims to enhance the efficiency of the system. The text signing mode is another added feature that contributes to the overall improvements in the latest version of Cosmos SDK.

View full text