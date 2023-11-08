Kresko Fi Raises $1.8 Million in Strategic Funding Round Led by Electric Capital and Zero Age Ventures

According to Foresight News, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Kresko Fi has announced the completion of a $1.8 million strategic funding round. The round was led by Electric Capital and Zero Age Ventures, with participation from Oak Grove Ventures, MH Ventures, Wagmi Ventures, and GTS Ventures. Kresko Fi plans to use the new funds to accelerate the development of more capital-efficient protocols and the launch of its mainnet in Q4. Previously, Kresko.fi had secured $2.35 million in seed funding, with Electric Capital and Polychain leading the investment.

