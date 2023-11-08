Linekong Interactive Launches $15 Million Bitcoin Network Ecosystem Investment Fund

According to Foresight News, Hong Kong-listed company Linekong Interactive is set to launch a $15 million Bitcoin network ecosystem investment management fund called BTC NEXT. According to Wang Feng, co-founder of Element and founder of Linekong Interactive, BTC NEXT is a seed fund that will be used exclusively for participating in emerging crypto assets within the Bitcoin network ecosystem. This includes, but is not limited to, various types of asset issuance protocols, trading markets, expansion, virtual machines, NFTs, RWAs, and GameFi gaming. This year, Linekong Interactive has already launched the Web3 investment research brand LK Venture and the Web3 one-stop gaming platform NAGA.

