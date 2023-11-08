copy link
create picture
more
Sui Network's Total Value Locked Surpasses $100 Million
Binance News
2023-11-08 08:51
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from DefiLlama reveals that the total value locked (TVL) in the Sui Network has exceeded $100 million, reaching a historic high of $101 million. The top three protocols in Sui TVL are Cetus with $32.64 million, Scallop Lend with $18.07 million, and NAVI Protocol with $13.27 million.
View full text