Sui Network's Total Value Locked Surpasses $100 Million

According to Foresight News, data from DefiLlama reveals that the total value locked (TVL) in the Sui Network has exceeded $100 million, reaching a historic high of $101 million. The top three protocols in Sui TVL are Cetus with $32.64 million, Scallop Lend with $18.07 million, and NAVI Protocol with $13.27 million.

View full text