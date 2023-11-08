copy link
UniSat Wallet Users With 1000+ UniSat Points Gain Access To Brc20-Swap
Binance News
2023-11-08 08:40
According to Foresight News, UniSat Wallet addresses with over 1000 UniSat points can now access brc20-swap through Unisat Swap. Additionally, the UniSat Wallet has enabled the withdrawal feature for brc20-swap.
