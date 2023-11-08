copy link
Kyber Network Co-Founder Launches Calibre Venture Builder Studio Focusing on Crypto Consumer Applications
2023-11-08 08:28
According to Foresight News, Loi Luu, co-founder of Kyber Network, has launched a new venture capital studio called Calibre Venture Builder Studio. The studio will focus on crypto consumer applications and infrastructure. In January 2022, Loi Luu stepped down as CEO of Kyber Network and subsequently became the chairman of Kyber Group. Kyber Group also owns Web3 wallet Krystal and investment division Kyber Ventures.
