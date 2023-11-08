Memeland.eth and Degensfund.eth Receive Millions in MEME Tokens Through Airdrops and FireSale

According to Foresight News, in the past four hours, memeland.eth has received 77 million MEME tokens (approximately $1.39 million) through airdrops and 138 million MEME tokens (approximately $2.49 million) from FireSale. Meanwhile, degensfund.eth has received 57.93 million MEME tokens (approximately $1.04 million) through airdrops and 27.14 million MEME tokens (approximately $489,000) from FireSale. These transactions were monitored by Lookonchain, which provides data on blockchain activity. The distribution of MEME tokens to memeland.eth and degensfund.eth highlights the growing popularity of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms and the increasing use of airdrops and token sales as a means of distributing digital assets.

