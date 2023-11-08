Weirdo Ghost Gang NFT Project Launches on Flooring Protocol

According to Foresight News, the NFT project Weirdo Ghost Gang has launched on the Flooring Protocol, allowing NFT holders to trade NFT fragments, stake NFTs into Vaults or SafeBoxes, and obtain μGhost and platform token FLC incentives. In addition, holders can gain VIP privileges and other corresponding benefits. Furthermore, Flooring Protocol founder FreeLunchCapital has purchased Weirdo Ghost Gang's 1/1 works Lil Ghost#2305 and Lil Ghost#3283 for 14 ETH.

