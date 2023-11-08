Horizen Announces SpookySwap's Launch on EON with Multi-Chain DEX Deployment

According to Foresight News, Horizen has announced that the decentralized exchange SpookySwap has been launched on Horizen EON, marking the first multi-chain deployment for SpookySwap. The platform now supports deposits and withdrawals for the ZEN token, and users can trade USDC with ZEN and wZEN. Additional trading pairs will be enabled once sufficient liquidity is available. Previously, Foresight News reported that Horizen announced the mainnet launch of its EVM-compatible sidechain, Horizen EON, on October 26th.

