Global Crypto ATM Numbers Continue to Rise Despite Decline from 2022 Highs
Binance News
2023-11-08 06:37
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from AltIndex cited by the Financial Times reveals that the number of cryptocurrency ATMs worldwide has continued to grow since the summer, despite a decline from the highs of 2022. As of October this year, there were 32,521 crypto ATMs globally. Luxembourg-based Bitgamo operates virtual crypto ATMs, allowing users to convert tokens into cash with just a few clicks online. Gabriel Weber, Bitgamo's Director of Communications, said the company plans to launch around 90 physical ATMs next year, adding that the ATM business is booming with over 50 million daily transactions.
