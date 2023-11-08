SEBA Bank's Hong Kong Subsidiary Receives License to Operate Cryptocurrency Services

According to Foresight News, Swiss cryptocurrency bank SEBA Bank has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, SEBA (Hong Kong), has been granted a license by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) to operate cryptocurrency-related services in the region. The license allows SEBA Hong Kong to trade and distribute all securities, including virtual asset-related products such as over-the-counter derivatives and structured products with underlying virtual assets. The subsidiary can also provide advisory services on securities and virtual assets, as well as manage discretionary accounts for traditional securities and virtual assets.

