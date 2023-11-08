copy link
Pundi X Partners With Tron To Integrate XPOS Platform And TronLink Wallet
2023-11-08 06:06
According to Foresight News, blockchain retail solution Pundi X has announced a partnership with Tron. This collaboration will integrate Pundi X's XPOS platform with the Tron network through the TronLink wallet. Users can now execute cryptocurrency transactions using XPOS devices via the TronLink wallet.
