Aptos Foundation to Host Winter School at IIT Bombay with Support from IITB Trust Lab
Binance News
2023-11-08 05:52
According to Foresight News, the Aptos Foundation will host the Aptos Winter School at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay from December 10th to 24th, with support from the IITB Trust Lab. The application deadline for the event is November 15th, and the admission results will be announced on November 20th. Up to 60 students will be selected to participate in the program.
